Quick Hits: the 2zi Fast-2zi Furious Edition

Detroit Free Press Helene takes special notice of Tyler Bertuzzi's contributions to the Griffins' on their current playoff run and also accidentally calls the San Jose AHL team the Barracudas, which might bother any resident ichthyologists around here. At any rate, Lil Bert didn't really stand out during his small cup of coffee in the NHL this season, but that guy is a playoff monster for the Griffins.

