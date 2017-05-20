Playing prospects vs. winning playoff...

Playing prospects vs. winning playoff games? A no-brainer for Griffins

Certain Grand Rapids Griffins prospects are giving the Detroit Red Wings a lot of think about this postseason as the likes of Robbie Russo, Tomas Nosek, Tyler Bertuzzi and Evgeny Svechnikov are knocking on the door of the NHL. But there are other potential future stars who joined the team late in the season - such as Axel Holmstrom and 2016 top picks Dennis Cholowski , Givani Smith and Filip Hronek - who have practiced but otherwise mostly watched as the Griffins have advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Chicago, IL

