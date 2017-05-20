Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympi
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment, swings a octopus thrown onto the ice at Joe Louis Arena, before the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff series between the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, April 27, 2015 in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC