Oprah, Beyonce among Forbes' richest self-made women

Co-founder of Little Caesars and TV queen Oprah Winfrey are at the top of Forbes richest self-made women's list The list is comprised of the 60 wealthiest women in the country who started out with next to nothing and rose to build fortunes whose combined net worth totals $61.5billion. The wealthiest self-made woman in the US is Marian Ilitch, who co-founded the Little Caesars pizza chain with her late husband, Mike Ilitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.