Oprah, Beyonce among Forbes' richest self-made women
Co-founder of Little Caesars and TV queen Oprah Winfrey are at the top of Forbes richest self-made women's list The list is comprised of the 60 wealthiest women in the country who started out with next to nothing and rose to build fortunes whose combined net worth totals $61.5billion. The wealthiest self-made woman in the US is Marian Ilitch, who co-founded the Little Caesars pizza chain with her late husband, Mike Ilitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC