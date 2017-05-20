Hockey News sees Red Wings exposing N...

Hockey News sees Red Wings exposing Nick Jensen, Ryan Sproul in expansion draft

Young defenseman Nick Jensen is among the Red Wings who could be left unprotected before the NHL expansion draft, according to The Hockey News. (Mike Mulholland If The Hockey News is correct, the Detroit Red Wings' list of unprotected players for next month's NHL expansion draft will include young defensemen Nick Jensen and Ryan Sproul.

Chicago, IL

