Griffins Win Sixth Straight Home Game, Take 3-1 Series Lead over San Jose Barracuda

A dominant four-goal second period propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Friday at Van Andel Arena, moving the Griffins within one win of playing for the Calder Cup for the second time in five years. On the strength of Eric Tangradi's three-point night, the second-largest crowd to ever see a conference finals game in Grand Rapids witnessed the Griffins hand San Jose consecutive regulation losses for just the third time all season.

