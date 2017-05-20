Griffins Win Game 1 in San Jose, Lead Western Conference Final Series 1-0

The Grand Rapids Griffins seized home-ice advantage in the Western Conference Finals and set a franchise record for best playoff start on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda in Game 1 at the SAP Center. The Griffins, now 8-1 during this postseason, grabbed an early 2-0 lead over the conference's regular season champs and left the rest to Jared Coreau and their penalty killers, as Coreau made 26 stops and backstopped a unit that denied the Barracuda's potent power play on all six of its opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.