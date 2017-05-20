Griffins Whip Wolves 4-2 in Game Three
Tyler Bertuzzi's goal stood up as the game-winner as the Griffins recovered from a 7-3 shellacking on Friday night. The home team came out of the gate in game three with a chip on their shoulder, putting three goals past Ville Husso and sending him to the showers just past the halfway point of the first period.
