Griffins Take Game 1 on Strong Performance by Frk, Coreau, Nosek

Highlighted by Martin Frk's memorable return to the lineup, the Grand Rapids Griffins rode a strong team performance to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals at Allstate Arena. Playing his first game of this postseason after recovering from an injury, Frk paid immediate dividends by scoring a goal 40 seconds in and recording an assist at the 8:07 mark to stake the Griffins to a 2-0 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.