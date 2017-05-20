Griffins Rally with Three Goal Third To Take 4-2 Win

Mitch Callahan played the hero again, scoring the go-ahead goal and snapping a 2-2 tie with less than 4 minutes remaining en route to a 4-2 win and 2-1 series lead over the visiting San Jose Barracuda. The Griffins returned to Van Andel arena after splitting the first two games in San Jose, hoping that some home ice magic would help them restore their swagger in the Western Conference Finals.

