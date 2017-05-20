Griffins Drop Game 2, Head Home with ...

Griffins Drop Game 2, Head Home with Series Tied 1-1

In a chippy game that featured 52 combined penalty minutes and 14 power play opportunities, the Chicago Wolves built upon an early 3-0 lead to take a 7-3 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, knotting the Central Division Finals at one game apiece. The Griffins, whose split at Allstate Arena wrestled home-ice advantage away from the division champions, will now host the next two games of this best-of-seven series, including Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

