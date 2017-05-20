Griffins Drop Game 2, Head Home with Series Tied 1-1
In a chippy game that featured 52 combined penalty minutes and 14 power play opportunities, the Chicago Wolves built upon an early 3-0 lead to take a 7-3 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, knotting the Central Division Finals at one game apiece. The Griffins, whose split at Allstate Arena wrestled home-ice advantage away from the division champions, will now host the next two games of this best-of-seven series, including Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC