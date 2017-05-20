Griffins Banish Barracuda - Advance t...

Griffins Banish Barracuda - Advance to Calder Cup Finals

Jared Coreau was the difference for Grand Rapids in game five of the AHL Western Conference Finals, making 39 stops to lead his team to a series ending 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda. The Griffins got timely scoring from Brian Lashoff , Matt Ford and Matt Lorito , but it was Coreau that held them in despite being badly out-chanced and outshot at times.

