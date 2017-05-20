Griffins Announce Changes to 2017-18 Schedule Format, New Opponents

The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday announced their schedule format for the 2017-18 season, which is highlighted by games against the Hershey Bears, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Tucson Roadrunners. The full schedule with dates and times for the American Hockey League's 82nd season will be released this summer.

