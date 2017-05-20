Griffins Advance to Western Conference Final, Will Play San Jose Barracuda

Having finished off a 4-1 series victory over the Chicago Wolves with last night's 5-2 win in Game 5 of the Central Division Finals, the Grand Rapids Griffins will continue their quest for a second Calder Cup championship by facing the San Jose Barracuda in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. The Griffins, who've defeated the Central Division's regular season champion in consecutive postseasons , now turn their sights on the Barracuda, whose 0.699 points percentage during the 2016-17 campaign led both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference and fell just 0.005 shy of league-leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.