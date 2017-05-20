Elliotte Friedman speculates Red Wing...

Elliotte Friedman speculates Red Wings trading up in 2017 NHL Draft to get Miro Heiskanen

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

In a seemingly constant effort to rebuild a bleeding defensive core, the Red Wings will look to draft another highly-skilled player in this year's draft to add to the already promising crop of young talent they have. What may happen could be somewhat of a changeup while fans have been expecting a fastball - Elliotte Friedman reports that the it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Red Wings traded up to get a player like Miro Heiskanen: 13. Several NHL scouts came back from the Under-18s incredibly impressed with Finland's Miro Hesikanen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC