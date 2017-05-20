Elliotte Friedman speculates Red Wings trading up in 2017 NHL Draft to get Miro Heiskanen

In a seemingly constant effort to rebuild a bleeding defensive core, the Red Wings will look to draft another highly-skilled player in this year's draft to add to the already promising crop of young talent they have. What may happen could be somewhat of a changeup while fans have been expecting a fastball - Elliotte Friedman reports that the it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Red Wings traded up to get a player like Miro Heiskanen: 13. Several NHL scouts came back from the Under-18s incredibly impressed with Finland's Miro Hesikanen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.