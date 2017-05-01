Draft Lottery Aftermath: Who'll Be Available At #9
With the NHL Draft Lottery having come and gone, the Red Wings now know exactly where they're going to pick in the first round. The Red Wings went from being the 6th worst team in the standings to getting the 9th overall pick.
