Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Rickard Hugg
With Leksands IF J20 in the SuperElit : 32 GP, 13 G, 25 A, 38 P, 2 PIM, +13 Rickard Hugg is yet another up-and-coming Swedish forward prospect that has the chance to be drafted in the 2017 NHL Entry draft. Along with his Leksands IF teammate Emil BemstrA m, Hugg recently participated at the U18s in Slovakia, where they fell to Russia 3-0 in the bronze medal game.
