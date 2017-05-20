Detroit signs Czech d-man Sulak
On Wednesday, the club announced it has signed Czech rearguard Libor Sulak to a two-year, entry-level deal . Sulak, 23, is fresh off representing the Czechs at the World Hockey Championship and, prior to that, spent the last two years playing for Znojmo Orli of the Austrian League.
