Detroit Red Wings Player Grades: Anthony Mantha

Born : 9/16/94, Longueuil, QC Height/Weight: 6'5" / 221 lbs. Position: Right Wing Contract: Signed through 2017-18, $863,333 AAV Anthony Mantha was one of the few bright spots in a mostly otherwise dismal and disappointing year for fans of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016-17.

