Detroit adds Goaltender Matej Machovsky
The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with free agent goaltender Matej Machovsky on a one-year contract beginning in 2017-18. Machovsky, who participated in the Red Wings' development camp in July 2016, has spent the past four seasons playing in the Czech Republic's top professional league for HC Plzen.
