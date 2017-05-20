Callahan's Hat Trick Gives Griffins a 3-1 Series Lead

Mitch Callahan's hat trick powered the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Monday at Van Andel Arena, staking them to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Central Division Finals. also enjoyed a three-point night via assists while Kyle Criscuolo , Matt Lorito and Evgeny Svechnikov chipped in a pair of points each, offsetting a two-goal effort by the Wolves' Kenny Agostino , the AHL's 2016-17 MVP.

