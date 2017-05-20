2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling is an underrated two-way center ...

Of any of the first-year eligible prospects that I expect to be taken in June, Ryan Poehling is one of just four prospects that I know of playing out of the NCAA, the others being Jake Oettinger , Luke Martin , and Patrick Khodorenko . There are other prospects in the NCAA, such as Denis Smirnov , Carson Meyer , Johnathan Kovacevic , Jack Ahcan , Joshua Wilkins , and Colt Conrad , but all of these prospects are overaged.

