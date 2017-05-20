2017 NHL Draft Profile: Nick Suzuki i...

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Nick Suzuki is a dynamic talent no one is talking about

Nick Suzuki is criminally underrated in this class of prospects for what he's done this past season with the Owen Sound Attack. Not only did he have brilliant production in the regular season, notching 96 points in 65 games, he enjoyed a dominant playoff performance, carrying his team to the conference finals against the now-OHL Champions and heavily-favored Erie Otters.

