2017 NHL Draft Profile: Erik Brannstrom could provide the Red Wings with offensive flair on defense
While not as well-known as his countryman Timothy Liljegren, Erik Brannstrom has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects coming out of Europe this year. This HV71 defenseman has put on an impressive showing across the SuperElit, the SHL, and the U18s, and has been drawing enough interest from scouts that I could see him being taken as a late 1st round pick.
