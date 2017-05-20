2017 NHL Draft Profile: Elias Pettersson Could Be the Steal of the Draft For the Red Wings

A poor showing at the World Junior Championships where he only registered 1 point in 6 games is probably the reason Elias Pettersson isn't in contention for one of the top three spots in this draft. The second-ranked European skater by the NHL Central Scouting Service, Pettersson oozes potential but will need 2-3 years before he's able to fully realize it.

