2017 NHL Draft Profile: Eeli Tolvanen could provide elite-level "Finnish" Red Wings covet

Eeli Tolvanen was actually one of the first 2017 eligible prospects that I had the chance to watch, having paid attention to the World U-17 Hockey Challenge back in 2015, where he scored a jaw-dropping 9 goals in 5 games for Finland, which is good for 4th best in the entire history of the tournament , and led the tournament in points. I normally can't find streams in Canada to watch USHL games, but he was somebody that drew my interest enough for me to keep tabs on him for the last 18 months since that viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.