2017 NHL Draft Profile: Eeli Tolvanen...

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Eeli Tolvanen could provide elite-level "Finnish" Red Wings covet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Winging It In Motown

Eeli Tolvanen was actually one of the first 2017 eligible prospects that I had the chance to watch, having paid attention to the World U-17 Hockey Challenge back in 2015, where he scored a jaw-dropping 9 goals in 5 games for Finland, which is good for 4th best in the entire history of the tournament , and led the tournament in points. I normally can't find streams in Canada to watch USHL games, but he was somebody that drew my interest enough for me to keep tabs on him for the last 18 months since that viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC