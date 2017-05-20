2017 NHL Draft Profile: Could Owen Tippett be the "power-winger" the Red Wings go for?
Owen Tippett has a good mix of size and speed, and a scoring ability that gets him ranked as highly as he is in all of the rankings for this draft. He has a strong ability to get to the net and make things happen.
