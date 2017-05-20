2017 IIHF Men's World Championship Kicks Off
As if the NHL Playoffs weren't sufficient for hockey fans, on Friday, the 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship is set to begin. For many players who play for teams that did not make the playoffs or were eliminated in the first round, the MWC gives these players an opportunity to play hockey at a competitive level before heading into the summer's off-season.
