Vili Saarijarvi Nominated For OHL Defenceman Of The Year
It was announced Tuesday that Detroit Red Wings' prospect, Vili Saarijarvi, will be among the six players nominated for the Ontario Hockey League's Max Kaminsky Trophy, which is awarded every year to the league's most outstanding defenceman. Saarijarvi has enjoyed a productive season, both regular and post, with the Mississauga Steelheads after enduring a tumultuous 2015-16 season with the Flint Firebirds organization.
