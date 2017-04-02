Toronto Maple Leafs: You Can Taste the Playoffs
In their last ever game at Joe Louis Arena, and going for the season series sweep of the Detroit Red Wings, the Toronto Maple Leafs came through in spectacular fashion. Though the team has a terrible record when they don't score the first goal of the game..and even though they also blew a third period lead ..the Leafs pulled it out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC