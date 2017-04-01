Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game #77 Preview & Projected Lines
"We know there are going to be a lot of Leafs fans here tonight, and they will be cocky because they are in right now and we're not. It would be nice to give our fans something be happy about at the end of the night."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC