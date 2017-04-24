Top 10 draft picks are rare for Red W...

Top 10 draft picks are rare for Red Wings

For the first time in more than a quarter century, the Detroit Red Wings are going to have a top 10 pick in the NHL draft. The lack of high picks is the price a team pays for reaching the playoffs in 25 straight seasons, a streak that ended this year.

