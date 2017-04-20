Timothy Liljegren's drop could be Red Wings gain

With the NHL Draft Lottery settled and the Detroit Red Wings picking 9th in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft they have the chance to draft a possible franchise defenseman in Timothy Liljegren or at least a very very good defenseman. I know many of our readers look out west, and see what Jakob Chychrun is doing for the Arizona Coyotes and can't help but think what if? Chychrun, was in a similar situation as Liljegren rated highly with little or no chance of falling down to Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.