Tigers honor late owner with 'Mr. I' cut into outfield grass
The Tigers have honored their late owner by cutting his nickname, "Mr. I," into the outfield grass at Comerica Park. FOX Detroit's Roop Raj and Detroit-based photographer Mike Mulholland used Twitter on Monday to share photos of the Tigers' tribute to Ilitch.
