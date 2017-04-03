Then-record crowd saw Red Wings lose first game at Joe Louis Arena

With the Detroit Red Wings getting ready to play their final game at Joe Louis Arena Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, what better time to take a look back at their first game? The Blues erased a 2-1 deficit in the third period on goals by Bernie Federko - who would later be traded to Detroit in 1989 - and Blair Chapman. The loss left the Red Wings with a 10-16-7 record and in 17th place overall in the 21-team NHL.

