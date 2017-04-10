The Next 18 Months - The Red Wings' Road Back - Part 3

The Wings have re-signed Tomas Tatar to a three-year, $13.5 million deal , Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, $2.5 million deal , and Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year, $5 million deal during the 2017 offseason Of this group, the Red Wings should focus in on Larkin, Mantha, and Mrazek. Regarding Larkin, he will be turning 22 years old in July 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.