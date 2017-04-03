The Next 18 Months - The Red Wings' Road Back - Part 2

After Part 1, which discusses how the Detroit Red Wings should manage the NHL Expansion draft, the NHL Entry draft, and free agency, here's where the Wings would stand entering the 2017-2018 season: The Wings have re-signed Tomas Tatar to a three-year, $13.5 million deal , Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, $2.5 million deal , and Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year, $5 million deal If all holds true, the Wings will enter the 2017-2018 season with a cap hit of $72,450,000 for their 23-man roster, regardless of whether or not they lose Helm or Abdelkader based on how Johan Franzen's long-term injured reserve benefit is calculated.

