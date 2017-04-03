Svechnikov gets SO winner in debut, Red Wings beat Senators\
Evgeni Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout in his NHL debut, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night Svechnikov gets SO winner in debut, Red Wings beat Senators\ Evgeni Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout in his NHL debut, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n5R5Sb Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman keeps the puck away from Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg of Sweden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Detroit.
