Sizing up the Griffins who played with Red Wings this season
The Grand Rapids Griffins had 13 players from their roster called up to the Detroit Red Wings throughout the season, an unusually high number that can be attributed to a couple factors: Some players were ready , some got a quick look after the Red Wings were eliminated and some stepped up big given an opportunity . Most, though, were called up because of injury and sent back.
