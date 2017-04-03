Sens Week Ahead : Apr 3rd to 9th

Sens Week Ahead : Apr 3rd to 9th

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

Hot : Frans Nielsen - 3P in last 2 GP Cold : Xavier Ouellet - 0P in last 12 GP Injured : Johan Franzen , Joe Vitale , Jonathan Ericsson , Ryan Sproul , Luke Glendening , Anthony Mantha Despite the injuries on the blue line, the home and home against the Red Wings to start the week might be the best way for the Sens to flip the script from the past few weeks. The Wings are limping a bit towards the finish line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC