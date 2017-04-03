Sens Week Ahead : Apr 3rd to 9th
Hot : Frans Nielsen - 3P in last 2 GP Cold : Xavier Ouellet - 0P in last 12 GP Injured : Johan Franzen , Joe Vitale , Jonathan Ericsson , Ryan Sproul , Luke Glendening , Anthony Mantha Despite the injuries on the blue line, the home and home against the Red Wings to start the week might be the best way for the Sens to flip the script from the past few weeks. The Wings are limping a bit towards the finish line.
