Red Wings Win JLA Finale; Pistons Set to End Palace Reign
Riley Sheahan scored two goals while Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and an assist as the Red Wings ended their season and their Joe Louis Arena era with a 4-1 Sunday triumph over the visiting New Jersey Devils. Detroit finished 33-36-13 in failing to make the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.
