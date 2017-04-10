Red Wings top pick Dennis Cholowski surprised by 'out of the blue' offer

Dennis Cholowski didn't expect to be with the Grand Rapids Griffins right now, but the Detroit Red Wings' first choice in the 2016 entry draft is ready to learn - even if it means mostly from the sidelines. The defenseman has practiced twice with a group of other, younger members of the Griffins since he signed a three-year entry-level contract April 5 following his freshman season at St. Cloud State.

