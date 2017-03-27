Red Wings Recall Evgeny Svechnikov

The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Evgeny Svechnikov from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Svechnikov, 20, has appeared in 68 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among team leaders with 18 goals , 26 assists , 44 points , 56 penalty minutes , five power-play goals , five game-winning goals and 165 shots .

