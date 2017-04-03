Red Wings ready for 'fun' farewell weekend at Joe Louis Arena
As they approach their final few days at Joe Louis Arena, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves taking in the sights, the sounds, the smell. "I don't know how you put that in words, but I'm sure you know what we're talking about," Niklas Kronwall said.
