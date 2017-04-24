Red Wings looking for a little luck a...

Red Wings looking for a little luck at draft lottery

17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Kris Draper won't be taking any good-luck charms with him to Toronto for the NHL Draft Lottery, but the Detroit Red Wings will have their fingers crossed. There is no generational talent like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in this year's pool, but there are difference-makers at the top, and the Red Wings hope to buck the odds by slipping into the top three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

