Red Wings' lineup vs. Senators: Evgeny Svechnikov with Dylan Larkin, Justin Abdelkader

Evgeny Svechnikov, the Detroit Red Wings' top pick in the 2015 entry draft, will make his NHL debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators , on a line with Dylan Larkin and Justin Abdelkader. "It's a spot that I wanted to see how he could do with that group," coach Jeff Blashill said.

