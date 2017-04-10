Red Wings at the 2017 IIHF World Championship

With the Red Wings season coming to a premature close, let's look a head to which Red Wings will be playing hockey in May. The world championships are May 5-21 in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany and so far we have three confirmed Wings who will be playing, along with two more members of the staff who are also participating. Dylan Larkin was once again invited to play for Team USA and he enthusiastically said yes.

