Red Wings Agree to Terms with Defenseman Dennis Cholowski

Cholowski was Detroit's first choice in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and played 36 games as a freshman at St. Cloud State University, totaling 12 points and 14 penalty minutes. The 19-year-old defenseman was one of the youngest to compete in the NCAA this season, ranking fourth in points among 1998-born defensemen.

