Player Grades: Nick Jensen
Born: September 21, 1990, St. Paul, Minnesota Height, Weight: 6'0", 195 lbs Position: Defense Contract: 2 years left at $812,500 Nick Jensen was one of several Grand Rapids Griffins who made the jump from the AHL this year, and although he was one of the last to be brought up, you could make the argument that he was one of the best. Jensen, who had the potential to land a spot on the roster out of training camp , was not included on the Red Wings' opening night roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC