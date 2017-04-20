Player Grades: Nick Jensen

Born: September 21, 1990, St. Paul, Minnesota Height, Weight: 6'0", 195 lbs Position: Defense Contract: 2 years left at $812,500 Nick Jensen was one of several Grand Rapids Griffins who made the jump from the AHL this year, and although he was one of the last to be brought up, you could make the argument that he was one of the best. Jensen, who had the potential to land a spot on the roster out of training camp , was not included on the Red Wings' opening night roster.

