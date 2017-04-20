Player Grades: Darren Helm

In 2015-2016, Darren Helm was playing for a big contract as he tried to establish himself as a speedy and definitely necessary top-6 forward. He failed in doing so, but turns out that didn't matter because in July he signed a 5-yr $19.25M contract with the Wings and every single living thing in the universe rejoiced for surely this was a Good Decision.

